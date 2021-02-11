Left Menu

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)

Revenue from Operations was at 151.32 crore as compared to 117.92 crore in Q3FY20 registered a growth of 28.32 EBITDA was at 25.22 crore as compared to 17.89 crore in Q3FY20 increased by 40.97 EBITDA Margin improved to 16.67 from 15.17 in Q3FY20 Net Profit was at 7.26 crore as compared to 4.06 crore in Q3FY20 registered a growth of 78.82 Operational Highlights Residual long-term order book stands at about 600 crore from reputed global companies.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:16 IST
(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)

Net Revenue at ₹ 151.32crore; up by 28.32%EBITDA was at ₹ 25.22 crore; up by 40.97% PAT was at ₹ 7.26 crore; up by 78.82%Hyderabad, February11, 2021: Pitti Engineering Ltd., leading Engineering Company, has declared its financial results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020. • Revenue from Operations was at ₹ 151.32 crore as compared to ₹ 117.92 crore in Q3FY20; registered a growth of 28.32%• EBITDA was at ₹ 25.22 crore as compared to ₹ 17.89 crore in Q3FY20; increased by 40.97%• EBITDA Margin improved to 16.67% from 15.17% in Q3FY20• Net Profit was at ₹ 7.26 crore as compared to ₹ 4.06 crore in Q3FY20; registered a growth of 78.82% Operational Highlights:• Residual long-term order book stands at about ₹ 600 crore from reputed global companies. The orders include products like Assemblies of Power Systems for Data Farms, Components for Propulsion Systems of Electric Vehicles, Sub-assemblies for Intercity Passenger Rail, Sub-assemblies for Freight Rail Components for Mass Urban Transit Systems and Renewable Energy. • Based on current market outlook and as announced earlier, the company is proceeding with its capex plans to enhance its capacities, modernize its plants with increased levels of automation as well as adding new capabilities and product offerings. This will help the company increase its operating margins significantly. Commenting on the results, Mr. Sharad B Pitti, Chairman & Managing Director said, “We continue to witness a sharp recovery in demand for our products and our customers have indicated that the increased demand will continue for the foreseeable future. I am extremely pleased with the budget announcements and am confident that the steps taken by the government to stimulate the economy will result in an unprecedented growth for the country. The company has been continuously investing in cutting edge manufacturing technology and expanding our product offering, focusing on value added products and vertically integrating our supply chains. As a result of these initiatives, we have been able to deliver improved margins and profitability during the quarter. We will continue to maintain similar focus going forward and aim to improve the margins even more in the coming quarters.” PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MRF reports two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 521 cr in Q3

Tyre major MRF on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 241.32 crore for the October-December period in 2...

BharatPe raises $108 mn in funding

Fintech major BharatPe on Thursday said it has raised USD 108 million over Rs 786 crore in funding, led by existing investor Coatue Management, at a valuation of USD 900 million over Rs 6,551 crore.The company has raised USD 90 million in p...

Gaza burn victims get 3D-printer face masks made close to home

Ahmed Al-Natour was working at his Gaza market shoe stall when a fire started in a nearby bakery and swept through a crowd of shoppers last March.Twenty-five people were killed and Natour, 34, suffered severe burns to his face and other par...

Bengal polls to be fought between Modi's "Vikas" and Mamata's "Vinash" models: Shah

Branding West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee a failed administrator, UnionHome Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the upcoming assemblyelections in the state will be a contest between NarendraModis development model and her destruction ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021