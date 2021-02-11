KONE Elevator India Launches iREFRESH - Rejuvenated Designs to Elevate your Experience

New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)• Five Natural elements expressed in attractive finishes• Thirty-five car designs to match your building interiors KONE Elevator India, a leading elevator and escalator manufacturer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finland-based KONE Corporation, has introduced all new and exciting designs in its KONE I MonoSpace® and KONE I MiniSpaceTM series to meet the evolving aesthetic demands of the industry. The five elements design theme in its ‘i’ series has been replenished with several captivating material finishes and imaginative designs to offer patterns and combinations to offer magnificent design, improved comfort and increased eco-efficiency. These elevators come in themes that are fresh and energetic, representing the five elements of nature: SunGlow (Fire), DewDrop (Water), SandStone (Earth), CoolBreeze (Air) and MilkyWay (Space). With added elevator car interiors, the design-rich KONE I MonoSpace and KONE I MiniSpace now offer more flexibility to choose the ideal elevators that add to the ambience, style and class of the building’s interiors and exteriors. Speaking at the launch, Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India, said, “Elevators with right interiors that seamlessly match a building's architecture, play an integral role in enhancing its attractiveness and user perceptions. At KONE, we are committed to making the vertical journey an enjoyable experience, and our R&D team has introduced the most novel design concepts that involve innovative usage of materials, finishes and colours in creating appealing interiors and latest technology for signalisation and lighting.” With 35 car interior design options, the five Natural elements used in KONE I MonoSpace and KONE I MiniSpace designs are now available in more distinct finishes, such as Wood Fusion, Art Deco, Stainless Steel and Exotic Motif, apart from the popular Coloured Finish. Each design sets a modern benchmark for buildings with its stand-alone finish, vibrant colour schemes, exclusive patterns and user-friendly interfaces. “The new exciting car interior collections are designed to complement every building's unique design style and offer flexibility and ease of choice when it comes to selecting the elevator that ideally suits your building's aesthetic needs,” Amit added. The new artistic finishes for interiors include• Exciting and opulent design style presented in floral, ripple and layered patterns;• Subtle colours carefully chosen for their affinity with the natural elements, powder coated with finesse at one of the world's most advanced automated painting plant;• The most coveted wood look-alike finishes in alluring combinations with mirror polished stainless steel presented in tantalizing patterns;• Appealing patterns made immortal in gold finish, copper tinge and rich hues; and• Classic stainless steel paired with tradition and cultural significance. Modern elevators for low, mid and high-rise residential and commercial buildings, KONE I MonoSpace and KONE I MiniSpace are powered by KONE EcoDisc®, the pioneer in gearless technology that has revolutionized the elevator industry since 1996. KONE I MonoSpace are machine-room-less elevators, while KONE I MiniSpace are compact machine-room elevator that are designed to take the quality of elevator experiences higher. About KONEAt KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information, please visit www.kone.com. About KONE IndiaKONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country. KONE's production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has three training centers where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai, which is one of the eight global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions. For more information, please visit www.kone.in.

