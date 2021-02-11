Mumbai: Coach of moving train gets detached twice; traffic hit

A coach of the speeding BandraTerminus-Ramnagar Express got detached twice from the train ona rail section here in a span of a couple of hours on Thursdaymorning, delaying local and long distance trains on thewestern line, officials said.

No passenger was injured in the incident, they said.

However, this delayed further journey of the affectedtrain and local train services, causing inconvenience toscores of commuters on the Western Railway's suburban network.

The train left from the Bandra Terminus at 5.10 am forits destination Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

However, around 5.30 am, the train's rear LHB (LinkeHofmann Busch) coach got uncoupled from its immediate coachbetween Mumbai's Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down(Borivali-bound) fast line, a railway official said.

It was supposed to reach Borivali station at 5.33am, but due to the incident, it arrived there at 7.03 am, hesaid.

''It was an empty coach on the rear end of the trainand it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It gotuncoupled near the Jogeshwari station,'' Western Railway'schief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Later, the coach was re-coupled with the train and itdeparted for its onward journey at 6.40 am, he said.

However, the same coach again got detached from thetrain between Naigaon and Vasai Road stations of the MumbaiMetropolitan Region around 7.17 am, Thakur said.

As the coach could not be re-coupled, the train wasallowed to proceed on its journey without that coach, afterbeing held up there for about 21 minutes, rail sources said.

The coach was later brought to the Vasai Road yardwith another engine, they said.

Thakur said no passenger was injured in the incident.

However, local trains on the western line got delayedby 10 to 15 minutes and the movement of several outstationtrains was also affected, another official said.

''Due to technical issue at Jogeshwari station, all UPand DOWN suburban train services between Churchgate to Virarstations are running late by 10-15 minutes,'' the WesternRailway's Divisional Railway Manager said on their officialTwitter handle in the morning.

Later, a rail activist said the suburban trains on thewestern line were running late even in the afternoon.

