Left Menu

Mumbai: Coach of moving train gets detached twice; traffic hit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:42 IST
Mumbai: Coach of moving train gets detached twice; traffic hit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A coach of the speeding BandraTerminus-Ramnagar Express got detached twice from the train ona rail section here in a span of a couple of hours on Thursdaymorning, delaying local and long distance trains on thewestern line, officials said.

No passenger was injured in the incident, they said.

However, this delayed further journey of the affectedtrain and local train services, causing inconvenience toscores of commuters on the Western Railway's suburban network.

The train left from the Bandra Terminus at 5.10 am forits destination Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

However, around 5.30 am, the train's rear LHB (LinkeHofmann Busch) coach got uncoupled from its immediate coachbetween Mumbai's Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down(Borivali-bound) fast line, a railway official said.

It was supposed to reach Borivali station at 5.33am, but due to the incident, it arrived there at 7.03 am, hesaid.

''It was an empty coach on the rear end of the trainand it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It gotuncoupled near the Jogeshwari station,'' Western Railway'schief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Later, the coach was re-coupled with the train and itdeparted for its onward journey at 6.40 am, he said.

However, the same coach again got detached from thetrain between Naigaon and Vasai Road stations of the MumbaiMetropolitan Region around 7.17 am, Thakur said.

As the coach could not be re-coupled, the train wasallowed to proceed on its journey without that coach, afterbeing held up there for about 21 minutes, rail sources said.

The coach was later brought to the Vasai Road yardwith another engine, they said.

Thakur said no passenger was injured in the incident.

However, local trains on the western line got delayedby 10 to 15 minutes and the movement of several outstationtrains was also affected, another official said.

''Due to technical issue at Jogeshwari station, all UPand DOWN suburban train services between Churchgate to Virarstations are running late by 10-15 minutes,'' the WesternRailway's Divisional Railway Manager said on their officialTwitter handle in the morning.

Later, a rail activist said the suburban trains on thewestern line were running late even in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to interfere with East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project saying it was in tune with the Master Plan of Delhi MPD approved by various statutory authorities.The high court also said it cannot rea...

Airlines permitted to fly only 80 pc of pre-COVID flights till March-end: Govt

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate will remain at 80 percent of their pre-COVID levels till March 31 or till the summer schedule begins, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday.The m...

Out of 41 requests, AG gave consent to initiate contempt proceedings in three cases: Govt in RS

Attorney General K K Venugopal granted consent for initiating contempt proceedings in three cases out of 41 requests received during 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply tha...

'Sailing Nun' to help steer Church course with key Vatican job

Sister Nathalie Becquart, 52, who Pope Francis appointed last week to a key Vatican post, is an accomplished seafarer who loves using nautical images to illustrate her views of life, faith and the role of women in the Roman Catholic Church....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021