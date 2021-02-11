Piramal Enterprises Q3 profit up 10 pc at Rs 799 cr

Piramal Enterprises on Thursday reported a 10.38 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 799.39 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 724.19 crore for the year-ago period, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,168.61 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,269.97 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

''The company delivered a resilient performance despite the global COVID-19 impact. Pursuant to significantly strengthening our balance sheet, we are now progressing on the next round of major transformations across both Pharma and Financial Services businesses,'' Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal said.

The company is changing its financial services business model from the one led by wholesale to a well-diversified one; this also being one of the key objectives behind its bidding for DHFL, he added.

''We are in parallel, making strides towards creating a large differentiated listed pharma company, post the growth capital raise from The Carlyle Group, through both organic as well as inorganic investments,'' Piramal said.

These are the steps towards a shift from a multi-sector conglomerate structure into the one with focused listed entities within the pharma and financial services sectors, he added.

''As these two businesses march forward on their clearly defined strategic road maps, I believe that both have the potential to emerge as two strong companies that will have a significant runway for value creation for all stakeholders,'' Piramal said.

The bid for DHFL acquisition is in line with Piramal Enterprises' strategy to diversify its loan book and increase granularity. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) has declared the plan submitted by Piramal, as the successful resolution plan for DHFL, the filing said.

The company received Rs 3,523.40 crore as proceeds from pharma fundraise in October 2020 from the Carlyle Group, it added.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises closed at Rs 1,633.25 per scrip on BSE, up 0.68 percent from its previous close.

