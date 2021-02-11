Left Menu

UP attracts investment intents worth Rs 4,500 cr at Aero India Show: Mahana

As a result of the diligent pursuance of these investment intents, nearly investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore are under active stages of implementation, which has a multiplying effect on employment creation, the minister said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor has attracted fresh investment intents worth Rs 4,500 crore at Aero India show 2021 in Bengaluru, the state's Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said on Thursday.

At the recently held Aero India Show, Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor fetched 13 fresh investment intents worth Rs 4,500 crore. This included intents for manufacturing of defence ammunition, combustible components and ballistic material, among others, Mahana said.

The minister said the Defence Industrial Corridor has planned over 5,000 hectares of land, of which 3,796 has been identified and a total of 1,369 hectares has been acquired in Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Aligarh.

The defence node land at Aligarh has already been sold out, allotted to companies and along with this we are in the process of acquiring additional land for other interested investors, Mahana said.

The minister stressed that the government has been aggressively pursuing industrialisation led development to generate new employment opportunities and uplift the economic condition of its citizens.

Mahana said his department has established an identity of its own during the past 4 years by carrying out reforms to bring transparency in its working.

Referring to the Union Budget, he said that seven mega textile parks are being planned and the state government has pitched in for two such parks in Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

As the Budget is rapidly promoting industrial infrastructure in the form of new electronics and leather parks etc, the state government is also rapidly developing such manufacturing hubs and clusters, he added.

The state government attracted investment intents for Rs 4.28 lakh crore at the UP investor summit held in 2018. As a result of the diligent pursuance of these investment intents, nearly investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore are under active stages of implementation, which has a multiplying effect on employment creation, the minister said.

