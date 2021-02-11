Left Menu

Jaypee Infratech posts net loss of Rs 472.36 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:43 IST
Jaypee Infratech on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 472.36 crore for the quarter ended in December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 426.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 248.57 crore in the third quarter of this financial year from Rs 304.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In March last year, state-owned NBCC got approval from the NCLT to acquire debt-laden Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process and complete around 20,000 pending flats.

