Indian Bank says customers may face service disruptions this weekend due to software migration

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday said customers may face inconvenience later this week as it will carry out software migration with respect to its merger with Allahabad Bank. Our bank has scheduled technical migration of CBSITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad bank with CBSITMS software of Indian Bank on 13-14 February 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:16 IST
State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday said customers may face inconvenience later this week as it will carry out software migration with respect to its merger with Allahabad Bank. The scheme of amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank came into force from April 1, 2020. ''Our bank has scheduled technical migration of CBS/ITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad bank with CBS/ITMS software of Indian Bank on 13-14 February 2021. ''As such, some of the services related to banking operations may be disrupted from 9 PM on February 12 to 9 AM on February 15, causing inconvenience to the bank's customers/stakeholders on these dates,'' Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank shall take all possible efforts for non-occurrence of any such disruptions and strive for immediate redressal/rectification for the disruptions observed, if any, it added.

