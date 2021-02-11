Left Menu

Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon embraces cryptocurrencies

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:36 IST
Bitcoin on Thursday jumped over 8% to an all-time high of $48,481 after Bank of NY Mellon said it had formed a new unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets.

The new unit at BNY Mellon, called the Digital Assets unit, is expected to roll out the offerings later this year, the bank said.

Bitcoin was last up 5.7% at $47,387.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

