'Gandhigiri': Roses offered to traffic violators

Police, local residents andactivists on Thursday offered red roses to traffic violatorsin Dharavi and Mahim suburbs of Mumbai, with the offendersbeing advised to follow all the safety rules, an officialsaid.

The drive was organised by Dharavi Social Workers aspart of the Road Safety Month.

Social activists along with traffic constables wereseen holding roses and placards about road safety rules.

''After stopping the traffic violators, mainlyhelmetless riders and drivers without seat belts, the trafficconstables took them aside. The activists then handed themover roses and requested them to wear helmets and followtraffic safety rules,'' the official said.

The traffic offenders were explained the importance ofusing helmets, seat belts and following traffic rules.

Senior police inspector from Mahim traffic divisionMilind Kurade said, ''Eight constables and three officers tookpart in this drive. We caught around 125 traffic violatorsfound not wearing helmets or seat belt. We counselled them andnone of them was penalised.'' PTI ZANP NP

