Air Namibia files for voluntary liquidation - Namibia's finance minister

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:04 IST
Debt-laden, state-owned Air Namibia has been placed under voluntary liquidation, Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi said on Thursday.

Shiimi told reporters at a news conference that it was in the best interest of the country to file for liquidation.

The government said it would pay airline employees the value of one year's salary, over the next 12 months.

