Future Lifestyle Fashions Q3 net loss at Rs 174 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 173.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 59.20 crore in the year-ago period, Future Lifestyle said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down 45.5 per cent to Rs 950.09 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,742.23 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,135.24 crore as compared to Rs 1,664.40 crore.

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions on Thursday settled at Rs 86.85 per unit on the BSE, down 0.57 per cent over the previous close.

