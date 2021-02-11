Vernacular.ai to hire 100 people this year, strengthens leadership team

Voice AI startup Vernacular.ai on Thursday said it will hire about 100 people this year across various roles for tech and operations teams as it looks to double its headcount and bring senior leaders onboard.

The company also announced the appointment of Gangadhar Kodandaram as its Chief Revenue Officer and Ankit Jain as Vice President for Product Management.

Both executives will work directly with Vernacular.ai Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder Sourabh Gupta to grow the business and spearhead global expansion starting with the SouthEast Asian markets, a statement said.

Gupta said while there were retrenchments, pay-cuts and overall economic slowdown last year, Vernacular.ai strengthened its workforce by 4x - growing from 25 (pre-lockdown) to 100 (current), while staying on schedule with appraisals, bonuses and promotions.

The company will continue with this strategy, hiring aggressively in 2021 to expand its workforce by 2x, closing key leadership positions and senior roles, he added.

''We will increase by another 100, hiring across various roles such as ML (machine learning) engineer, Sales Representatives, Account Executives, Product Managers, Data Annotators, and Marketing/Sales Enablement,'' Gupta said.

On the appointment of Kodandaram and Jain, Gupta said the experienced leaders are committed to growing the company and delivering value in terms of expanding customer-base and enhancing products to suit clients' needs.

''As we continue to make headway towards becoming the world's most immersive Voice AI platform, we are glad to have new leaders like Gangadhar and Ankit back this dream, bringing to the table their multi-functional expertise in emerging technologies,'' he said.

Prior to joining Vernacular.ai, Kodandaram was with Microsoft India. At Vernacular.ai, he will be responsible for building the sales team and execute on the sales and marketing priorities in addition to spearheading global expansion plans into APAC, EMEA and US geographies.

Jain will lead a team of product managers and specialists to drive concept launches and further fine-tune and enhance Vernacular.ai's product roadmap. Prior to joining Vernacular.ai, he was the Co-founder and CEO of a Y Combinator-funded AI startup.

As of May 2020, Vernacular.ai secured $5.1 mn in Series A funding led by Exfinity Ventures and Kalaari Capital. AngelList, IAN Fund, and LetsVenture had also participated in the round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)