Left Menu

Ashok Leyland reports net loss of Rs 19 cr in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:00 IST
Ashok Leyland reports net loss of Rs 19 cr in Q3
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 19 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 28 crore in October-December quarter of 2019-20.

The revenues for the third quarter on a standalone basis stood at Rs 4,814 crore as compared with Rs 4,016 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The company said its domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes during the third quarter stood at 15,991 units, up 3 per cent from 12,574 units in the same period of previous fiscal.

Export volumes during the period under review stood at 2,941 units, up 24 per cent from 2,371 units in October-December period of of 2019-20.

''We have seen a marked improvement in the company's performance in this quarter. All our newly launched products and our innovative i-Gen6 (Mid-NOx) BS6 solution have proved their mettle across the markets,'' Ashok Leyland Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vipin Sondhi said.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 147 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Revenues during the period stood at Rs 2,837 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 391 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 15,146 new cases

Italy reported 391 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,146 from 12,956 the day before. Some 292,533 tests for COVID-19 were carried ...

Croatia moves toward easing COVID-19 measures as infections fall

Croatia will ease restrictive measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus beginning next week as the number of infections has been steadily falling in recent weeks, the government said on Thursday.Croatia reported 376 new cases of COVID...

Walt Disney launches new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon hinting more on story

Walt Disney Animation has recently released a new trailer on the upcoming animated fantasy movie Raya and the Last Dragon. The trailer gives more details on the fantasy world of Kumandra.The new trailer on Raya and the Last Dragon have hint...

PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury and could miss both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League.The French champions said Thursday that medical exam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021