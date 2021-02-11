Left Menu

Germany to impose entry ban on Czech Republic, Tyrol - Bild

Germany will impose an entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, the mass-circulation tabloid Bild reported on Thursday, citing German Interior Ministry sources.

Germany will impose an entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, the mass-circulation tabloid Bild reported on Thursday, citing German Interior Ministry sources. The ministry had no immediate comment.

The news comes after the Czech Republic earlier on Thursday announced a stricter lockdown in three districts, including two on the border with Germany, where coronavirus infections have soared above 1,000 per 100,000 residents over the past week. From Friday, Austria is requiring those leaving Tyrol - a winter sports hot spot also bordering Germany, Italy and Switzerland - to show a negative test result.

