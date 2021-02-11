Germany to impose entry ban on Czech Republic, Tyrol - Bild
Germany will impose an entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, the mass-circulation tabloid Bild reported on Thursday, citing German Interior Ministry sources.Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:07 IST
Germany will impose an entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, the mass-circulation tabloid Bild reported on Thursday, citing German Interior Ministry sources. The ministry had no immediate comment.
The news comes after the Czech Republic earlier on Thursday announced a stricter lockdown in three districts, including two on the border with Germany, where coronavirus infections have soared above 1,000 per 100,000 residents over the past week. From Friday, Austria is requiring those leaving Tyrol - a winter sports hot spot also bordering Germany, Italy and Switzerland - to show a negative test result.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Tyrol
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Austria
ALSO READ
Rugby-Italy coach says he 100% understands Minozzi's Six Nations opt-out
Italy reports 467 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,204 new cases
Andy Murray enters challenger event in Italy
UN experts fault Italy in drownings of over 200 migrants
Italy failed to rescue over 200 migrants in 2013 Mediterranean disaster, UN rights body finds