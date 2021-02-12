BRIEF-Radio Television Hong Kong Will Not Broadcast BBC World News Starting From Friday 11.00 P.M - CGTN Citing FTHK

... ...
UNICEF announced today the signing of an agreement with Pfizer on behalf of the COVAX Facility for the supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine through 2021. Deliveries of the vaccine are anticipated to start as early as the first qua...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held his first phone call with South Koreas new foreign minister, Chung Eui-yong, both governments said, reaffirming a commitment to ridding the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons, amid stalled ta...
As Japan gears up for a COVID-19 vaccination drive, a cheerful cartoon dog chatbot is doing its bit to reassure a notoriously vaccine-sceptical population and answer any questions they might have.Trust in vaccines in Japan is among the lowe...
Invests inLab-grown diamonds business by acquiring Eco-Friendly Diamonds LLPMUMBAI, India, Feb. 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- Goldiam International Ltd Goldiam, a reputable integrated manufacturer and supplier of impeccable diamond-jewellery to le...