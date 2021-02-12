Left Menu

Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

From the start of the pandemic, Itai Lahan, co-founder chief executive of Cloudinary, had one main priority: his employees. "We have a team of 300 right now ,and it has been and always will be about the people for us," said Lahan, 44, whose company provides cloud-based image and video management for thousands of websites and brands.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:30 IST
Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

From the start of the pandemic, Itai Lahan, co-founder chief executive of Cloudinary, had one main priority: his employees.

"We have a team of 300 right now ,and it has been and always will be about the people for us," said Lahan, 44, whose company provides cloud-based image and video management for thousands of websites and brands. "We made a decision early on to have Cloudinary be this rock of stability and island of sanity in this sea of craziness." The Santa Clara, California-based company made a conscious decision "to do our best not to part ways with any individual," he added.

Lahan talked to Reuters about leading a remote workforce. Edited are excerpts below. Q. What's an early lesson you learned on the importance of people in an organization?

A. When I was growing up in Israel, I studied the recorder, and my teacher wanted his students to be teachers as well. When I was 13 or 14, I took on my very first students. I clearly remember learning a huge sense of responsibility and taking a lot of pride in it. I learned that my success is the success of my students, and that pride in seeing them grow and be successful is something I've kept with me to this day.

Q. How has your business changed and adjusted in this pandemic? A. Businesswise, we're very fortunate. Cloudinary is about media, images and videos. Visual imagery is a critical component of every online business.

During the pandemic, the need for online engagement with customers only increased, but our customers' needs were all different. Some were doing great, others had different challenges. Q. How are you helping your employees during COVID-19?

A. We offered people the possibility of reducing their work hours if they needed it, just to take the time with family. And we asked them if there was any way that we could help them focus on mental health. We now have weekly town halls. It's one hour and not mandatory. And we're doing a lot of work to make sure our new employees are taken care of with good online onboarding.

In the U.S., we had food served in the office, so we started offering a stipend. It's $200 monthly. The amount is just added to paychecks, so it can be spent however employees would want to. Q. What kind of support is most valuable to your employees now?

A. We're all very unique individuals. Every person is experiencing this in a dramatically different way. We had team members that were crying to keep the office open because they needed that support. Other employees were calling for the exact opposite. Cloudinary was always incredibly flexible: 25% of our team was working from home even before the pandemic. It was a good basis for how to navigate these waters. We already knew that this was doable.

Q. How are you handling working from home? A. I need that separation between work and home, so for me there are daily routines.

I have a 7:45 a.m. meeting with our leadership team. It gets me out of bed. I have a good cup of coffee and start the day right. If I'm wearing a Cloudinary branded shirt, I know that I'm working. It's the small stuff. I have a daughter and two boys. I have a lunch date with my kids at least twice a week.

For me, working is intense. You work hard, and it's emotionally and professionally challenging. You need a break, so finish the day at a certain hour. Go rest, and go back energized in the morning. Q. What's the best job advice you have received?

A. In Israel, there's mandatory army service. When you're 18 years old, you go to the army. I was working with a commander to interview new people for a job, and I was very focused on figuring out if a person was good and a professional fit. And someone said to me, "Look, you're so focused on the professional qualifications, but we're hiring someone who's going to be sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with you for the next three years. So you should find someone you're really excited to be working with."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance

Chinas state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.During CCTVs four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of mil...

Salman Khan thanks fans for support after receiving reprieve from Rajasthan court

Superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans for their continued love and support, hours after a Jodhpur court dismissed Rajasthan governments plea against him for submitting a false affidavit regarding his arms licence.Taking to Twitter on T...

Spate of Lunar New Year bookings cheers Australia restaurant amid virus fight

Auspicious shades of red are everywhere in Sydneys Chinatown, where Eric Wong, the proprietor of a seafood restaurant, pulls an orange lobster from a large tank of water and transfers it to another nearby. Last night we were fully booked an...

Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Experienced opener Faiz Fazal will lead the Vidarbha team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20.Wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar has been chosen as Faizs deputy in the 22-member squad for the national 50-over championship.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021