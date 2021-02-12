Honda's cumulative 2 wheeler sales cross 1.5 crore units' mark in southern region

Honda Motorcycle and ScooterIndia Pvt Ltd (HMSI) announced on Friday its cumulativetwo-wheeler sales in the southern regionhas nowcrossedthe1.5 crore units mark since inception in 2001.

The southern region comprises Tamil Nadu, Karnataka,Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and UnionTerritory of Andaman.It took Honda 15 years to gain the trustof its first 75 lakh customers (2001-2016) in the region, HMSInoted in a statement.

The latest 75 lakh customers have joined the Hondafamily in just five years, it said.

Director Sales & Marketing, HMSI, Yadvinder SinghGuleria said: ''Today, the South region continues to lead thetwo-wheeler demand momentum for us''.

