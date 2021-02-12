Left Menu

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches FASTag powered truck terminal

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday said it has launched a FASTag powered truck terminal at Khalapur, in Maharashtra.Equitas Small Finance Bank Equitas SFB has partnered with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited MSRDC and Ocean Highway Facilities and Solutions Pvt Ltd for launching countrys first FASTag powered truck terminal at Khalapur, Maharashtra on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai Pune Expressway, Equitas SFB said in a release.The terminal has a capacity of 160 trucks, which can be parked at any given point in time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:03 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank launches FASTag powered truck terminal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday said it has launched a FASTag powered truck terminal at Khalapur, in Maharashtra.

Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) has partnered with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) and Ocean Highway Facilities and Solutions Pvt Ltd for launching country's first FASTag powered truck terminal at Khalapur, Maharashtra on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai – Pune Expressway, Equitas SFB said in a release.

The terminal has a capacity of 160 trucks, which can be parked at any given point in time. At this juncture more than 350 trucks visit the terminal in a day, said the bank.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system to meet the electronic tolling requirements of the Indian market. It offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution including clearing house services for settlement and dispute management.

From January 26, 2021, FASTag is compulsory on the Mumbai – Pune expressway, and the parking plaza is just 1 km away from the terminal, Equitas SFB said.

FASTag, affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from an account linked to it while the vehicle is in motion.

FASTag offers the convenience of cashless payment along with benefits like - savings on fuel and time as the customer does not have to stop at the toll plaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

40-day 'Kumbh Baithak' to begin in Vrindavan on Sunday

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad will be organising a 40-day long fair here called Kumbh Baithak beginning Sunday as a precursor to the famous Haridwar Kumbh Mela, officials said.Prior to the Haridwar Kumbh, the fair will be org...

Uflex to invest Rs 850 cr to set up new greenfield plant in Karnataka

Packaging materials and solution company Uflex Ltd plans to set up a new greenfield plant in Karnataka with an investment of Rs 850 crore.The Noida-headquartered firm has also announced brownfield investment of USD 15 million approx Rs 109....

Dinesh Trivedi resignation : BJP welcomes him, TMC calls him ungrateful

Trinamool Congress Fridaycalled its MP Dinesh Trivedi ungrateful after he resignedfrom the Rajya Sabha, while a jubiliant BJP quicklyextended its welcome to him to join the saffron camp.Trivedis resignation came amidst the exodus fromMamata...

EU eyes spending first recovery funds before the end of summer

The European Union hopes to start giving out money from its 750 billion euros coronavirus economic recovery fund before the end of September, the blocs top officials said on Friday as they finalised approval of the landmark stimulus. Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021