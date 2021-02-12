Left Menu

UK economy slumps by record 10% in 2020 after COVID hit

Taking this approach, Britain's economy is closer to its pre-crisis size than Germany, France or Italy's, according to figures provided by the ONS, which said it "may be useful" to look at nominal as well as real measures of GDP. But most international differences on inflation adjustment centre on government spending, and looking at household spending alone, Britain remains a laggard.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:42 IST
UK economy slumps by record 10% in 2020 after COVID hit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's coronavirus-ravaged economy suffered its biggest crash in output in more than 300 years in 2020 when it slumped by 9.9%, but it avoided heading back towards recession at the end of the year and looks on course for a recovery in 2021.

Official figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.0% from October through December, the top of a range of economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll. This makes it likely that Britain will escape two straight quarters of contraction - the standard definition of recession in Europe - even though the economy is set to shrink in early 2021 due to the effects of a third COVID lockdown.

"As and when restrictions are eased, we continue to expect a vigorous rebound in the economy," said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management. Britain's economy grew 1.2% in December alone, after a 2.3% fall in output in November when there was a partial lockdown, pointing to greater resilience to COVID restrictions than at the start of the pandemic.

That left output 6.3% lower than in February before the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said. However, the Bank of England forecasts the economy will shrink by 4% in the first three months of 2021 because of the new lockdown and Brexit disruption.

It thinks it will take until early 2022 before GDP regains its pre-COVID size, assuming vaccination continues at the current rapid pace, which outstrips the rest of Europe's. Many economists think recovery will take longer. "Today's figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Sunak, facing the heaviest borrowing since World War Two, said he would continue to focus on protecting jobs when he sets out a new annual budget on March 3. Unemployment has risen much less than feared at the start of the crisis, largely due to subsidies to keep people in work, though sectors such as hospitality and high-street retail remain hard hit.

HARDER HIT THAN MOST Last year's fall in output was the biggest since modern official records began after World War Two. Longer-running historical data hosted by the Bank of England suggest it was the biggest drop since 1709, when Britain suffered a "Great Frost".

Britain has reported Europe's highest death toll from COVID-19 and is among the world's highest in terms of deaths per head. The GDP fall is steeper than almost any other big economy's, though Spain - also hard-hit by the virus - suffered an 11% decline.

Some of the damage reflects how Britain's economy relies more on face-to-face consumer services than other countries, as well as disruption to schooling and routine healthcare, which few other countries factored in to GDP. Sunak, in an interview with Sky News, said Britain's economic performance could be seen as being marginally above that of some of its peers last year.

GDP is almost always compared on a "real" or inflation-adjusted basis, which shows Britain was the worst performer in the Group of Seven large advanced economies. But Sunak said Britain did better on a "nominal" basis, which ignores inflation. Taking this approach, Britain's economy is closer to its pre-crisis size than Germany, France or Italy's, according to figures provided by the ONS, which said it "may be useful" to look at nominal as well as real measures of GDP.

But most international differences on inflation adjustment centre on government spending, and looking at household spending alone, Britain remains a laggard. Household spending in the fourth quarter was 8.4% below pre-crisis levels, compared with a 2.6% shortfall in the United States and 6.8% in France. "The UK's underperformance can't simply be attributed to the different way the ONS measures government expenditure to most other countries," said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Films Division paying tribute by streaming a biopic Sarojini Naidu

The 141st birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu also known as Nightingale of India Bharat Kokila, a doyen of Indian Independence movement, is being celebrated on 13th February 2021. Films Division is paying her tribute by streaming a biopic,...

Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai Invites Startups to Apply for Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2020-2021

Designing Solutions for Cities in CrisisMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirColumbia Global Centers Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2020-2021, inviting passionate innovators and startups with tech-enabled...

Lok Sabha to meet at 10 am on Saturday instead of 4 pm

The Lok Sabha will convene at 10 am instead of the usual 4 pm on Saturday, Speaker Om Birla has announced.The Rajya Sabha had been meeting at 9 am due to COVID-19 distancing norms. Some Rajya Sabha members also sit in Lok Sabha chamber.Lok ...

Indonesia reports 9,869 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 275 new deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, February 12 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 9,869 within one day to 1,201,859, with the death toll adding by 275 to 32,656, the Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 11,000 more peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021