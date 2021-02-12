TECNO Unstoppable Days Sale on FLIPKART: Avail amazing discounts & offers on TECNO smartphones

• Avail great discount & offers on TECNO POVA, TECNO CAMON 16, TECNO SPARK 6 Go, and TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air• Sale starts today from 12th to 15th February 2021 on Flipkart (https://rb.gy/s1fnjx) New Delhi, 12 February, 2021: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today announced the rollout of ‘TECNO Unstoppable Days’ sale to celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day week across India. This new initiative from the brand TECNO is a first of its kind that offers exciting deals to its fans on TECNO’s popular product range spanning across SPARK, CAMON and POVA on Flipkart from 12th to 15th February. In a bid to strengthen its online presence, the brand intends to make this a regular property for its e-commerce channel. Since the brand’s inception in India a little over four years ago, TECNO witnessed a robust growth and successfully secured its position among the top 6 offline smartphone players in India in the sub-10K segment. The brand recently celebrated the milestone of achieving 8 million+ customer base in India that firmly validate TECNO’s brand philosophy of staying ‘ahead of the curve’ approach and a product philosophy that rests on ‘segment-first’ features. These philosophies have enabled TECNO to consistently push the envelope in the budget and mid-high smartphone segments in India with disruptive prices. TECNO Unstoppable Days gives consumers a unique opportunity to celebrate love and gift their loved ones their favourite smartphones like TECNO POVA, TECNO CAMON 16, TECNO SPARK 6 Go, and TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air, made available at discounted price points. Highlights of TECNO Unstoppable Days Sale: Model Name Current price TECNO Unstoppable Days price DetailsTECNO CAMON 16 INR 11499 INR 11499 NO Cost EMI – Get it for as less as INR 3833 per monthTECNO CAMON 15 INR 10499 INR 9999 Flat Rs. 500 offTECNO POVA (4+64) INR 10499 INR 9,999 Rs. 500 off on all prepaid transactions// ExchangeTECNO SPARK 6 Go INR 8699 INR 8499 Rs. 200 off on all prepaid transactions/ ExchangeTECNO SPARK Power 2 Air INR 8499 INR 7999 Flat Rs. 500 offTECNO smartphones that make you stand out: • Priced at 11,499, the TECNO CAMON 16 pioneers the most affordable ‘64MP Quad cam with Eye Autofocus feature and premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS™ in the under-12K segment. The device features a 6.8 HD+ Dot-in-display that seemly integrates the 16MP AI front camera, & light sensor. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor which is a Hyper Engine Fast AI performer that is great for gaming and daily robust usage. It also comes with a heavy-duty 5,000 mAh battery and 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage. • TECNO POVA is currently holding the crown of bringing together the most competitive smartphone offering Helio G80 processor with 6000 mAh battery, 18W Dual IC Fast Charger, 6.8 Dot-in-display & 4GB LPDDR4x RAM at just INR 10499. It is equipped with an AI Quad Rear Camera (16 MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI Lens) complemented with 8MP Selfie camera. • The TECNO SPARK 6 Go boasts of its first most affordable 4GB + 64GB storage smartphone in India from its popular SPARK series. It features 6.52 HD+ Dot-Notch display, massive 5000 mAh battery and is equipped with a 13MP Dual rear camera with Dual Flashlight, to capture crisp and clear photos even in low light. It also features of an 8 MP AI selfie camera with a micro slit front flash. • Consumers can add SPARK to their Valentine’s Day celebrations with TECNO’s SPARK Power 2 Air flaunting various category defining features such as 6000 mAh battery with AI power charging & safe charging, Big 6.95- inch Dot-notch display and 13MP AI powered Quad camera with category defining dual speakers with stereo sound at just INR 7999. It is available in the storage capacity of 3GB RAM and 32GB Internal Storage. About TECNO TECNO Mobile is a premium global smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, smart AIoT products covering smart audio, smart wearables, smart home gadgets. TECNO is a major global player with presence in more than 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.

