PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:22 IST
Morepen Labs Q3 net profit rises over two-fold to Rs 23.79 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.79 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Morepen Labs said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 310.26 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 234.65 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Morepen Laboratories closed at Rs 30 per scrip on BSE, down 2.12 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

