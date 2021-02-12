Morepen Labs Q3 net profit rises over two-fold to Rs 23.79 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.79 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Morepen Labs said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 310.26 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 234.65 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Morepen Laboratories closed at Rs 30 per scrip on BSE, down 2.12 percent from its previous close.

