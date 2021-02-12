Fire in Ranchi-bound bus, all 40 passengers rescued

Fire broke out in abus here on Friday carrying 40 passengers to Ranchi fromBhagalpur in Bihar at around 4 am but there was no casualty asall of them were rescued by the police, an official of theforce said.

The fire had caught the lower part of the bus when thepassengers were asleep, the police said.

Ramgarh sub-divisional police officer Anuj Oraon saidthat police rushed to the spot with fire engine and doused thefire.

Passengers were rescued by the police with the help oflocals. Another bus was arranged for passengers for theirremaining 45 km journey from Ramgarh town to Ranchi, he said.

