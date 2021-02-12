DCM Shriram Industries net profit falls 38.3 pc to Rs 15.6 cr in Dec quarter

DCM Shriram Industries on Friday posted a 38.31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.65 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

Its consolidated net profit during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal had stood at Rs 25.37 crore, DCM Shriram said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2020 dipped 9.50 per cent to Rs 491.08 crore, compared with Rs 542.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 199.55 apiece, up 0.15 per cent on the BSE.

The company is into the business of sugar, alcohol, fine chemicals and rayon.

