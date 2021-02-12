Left Menu

Former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar to be exclusive advisor for Kotak Group's USD 1 bln-stressed asets fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:22 IST
Former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar to be exclusive advisor for Kotak Group's USD 1 bln-stressed asets fund

Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar was on Friday appointed as the exclusive advisor to a USD 1 billion-stressed assets fund floated by the Kotak Mahindra Bank group.

Kumar retired as the chairman of the country's largest lender in October last year after an over four-decade career. Earlier this week, there were reports of global private equity major Baring Private Equity Partners appointing Kumar as an advisor.

In a statement, Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL) on Friday said Kumar will be the ''exclusive advisor for its USD 1 billion special situation fund''.

KIAL had announced a fund raise of USD 1 billion in August 2019, anchored by a USD 500 million commitment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund.

According to reports, KIAL was to invest the money over a four-year period while the overall fund life was pegged at ten years.

It can be noted that the quantum of sour debt is pegged at over 10 per cent of the banking system's assets and is widely believed to have increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund looks for special situations where a company may be short of liquidity, stressed assets and cases being resolved under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for its investments, according to its website.

It will be looking for investments between Rs 350 crore to Rs 1,500 crore, as per media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Potential for 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India: Gadkari

Pitiching for promoting clean fuel in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is a potential for setting up at least 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India.Launching Indias first-ever diesel tractor, converted to CNG an...

Man hammers his wife, daughter to death

A 60-year-old factory worker allegedly killed his wife and daughter by hitting their heads with a steel hammer and is suspected to have died by suicide by jumping into a canal here, police said on Friday.Pyara Singh allegedly killed his wif...

Cong attacks govt on disengagement with China, Rahul alleges PM 'ceded' Indian territory

The Congress on Friday attacked the government over its agreement with China on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to the Chinese.Hi...

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q3 profit down 55 pc at Rs 22 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Friday reported over 55 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020.The company clocked a profit of Rs 50.27 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said. Total income...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021