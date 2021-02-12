Left Menu

Turkish sailors freed after kidnapping off Nigeria - company executive

The pirates made first contact with Boden on Jan. 28 to discuss ransom. Karsan did not share details of the talks but said he hoped the incident would prompt officials at the United Nations and International Maritime Organisation to take action against piracy in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:50 IST
Turkish sailors freed after kidnapping off Nigeria - company executive

Fifteen Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates last month in the Gulf of Guinea have been freed in Nigeria and will head home, a shipping company executive said on Friday, two weeks after the attackers made contact to discuss a ransom.

One sailor, a citizen of Azerbaijan, was killed in the raid on Jan. 23 which crew, family members and security sources described as a sophisticated and well-orchestrated attack. Those kidnapped were from Turkey. Speaking to state TV broadcaster TRT Haber, Levent Karsan from Istanbul-based Boden Shipping said the sailors were all in good health in Nigeria and would be brought to Turkey in the coming days.

"This wasn't a political kidnapping. This kind of kidnapping happens in that region unfortunately and is completely aimed at getting ransom," Karsan said. Talks to free the sailors had been handled by a team based in Hamburg, he added. The Liberian-flagged container ship, the Mozart, was headed to Cape Town from Lagos when it was attacked 160 km (100 miles) off Sao Tome island, maritime reports showed. The pirates made first contact with Boden on Jan. 28 to discuss ransom.

Karsan did not share details of the talks but said he hoped the incident would prompt officials at the United Nations and International Maritime Organisation to take action against piracy in the region. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu later said that a British company had handled negotiations, but gave no details. He also told TRT Haber a team had been sent to countries in the region to discuss preventing such incidents.

"We must learn a lesson from this and work together to make sure this doesn't happen again," Cavusoglu said on TRT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

Police in Madhya PradeshsBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni a...

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q3 profit down 55 pc at Rs 22 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Friday reported over 55 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020.The company clocked a profit of Rs 50.27 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said. Total income...

Lt. General P S Minhas takes command of Konark Corps

Lieutenant General P S Minhas on Friday took over the reins of Konark Corps headquartered in Jodhpur.Lieutenant General Anil Puri handed over the charge to Minhas, defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Amitabh Sharma said.On assuming command of Kon...

Potential for 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India: Gadkari

Pitiching for promoting clean fuel in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is a potential for setting up at least 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India.Launching Indias first-ever diesel tractor, converted to CNG an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021