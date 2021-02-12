Left Menu

G7 finance chiefs discuss how to steer economy out of crisis - UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:14 IST
Finance ministers and central bank heads from the Group of Seven industrialised nations discussed on Friday ways to steer the world economy out of the coronavirus crisis, Britain, which is currently chairing the G7, said.

"Ministers and central bank governors exchanged views on how best to shape and respond to the phases of the global recovery from COVID-19, including supporting workers and businesses in dealing with the pandemic while ensuring sustainability in the long term," the British finance ministry said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

