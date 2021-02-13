Left Menu

Assure help to Indians stranded in Gulf countries due to travel ban: Cong MP to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:34 IST
A Congress MP on Friday urged the government in the Lok Sabha to direct Indian embassies in Gulf countries to help people who are stranded there due to travel ban imposed by those nations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, K Suresh (INC) said that due to increase in COVID-19 cases, the government of GCC countries including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have imposed a travel ban, due to which ''tens of thousands'' of NRIs including people from Kerala are stranded there.

Most of them are poor labourers and the travel ban has put them in crisis, he said.

''We are getting calls from our people from Dubai...I urge upon the government to instruct Indian embassies to extend all possible help to stranded people,'' he said.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) alleged that a cement company, whose factory is under construction in Nagaur, has taken environmental clearance by concealing key details of that area.

He urged the union environment ministry to probe the matter.

Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP MP from Delhi, raised a matter related to construction of road between Chhatarpur and Gurugram and sought early construction of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

