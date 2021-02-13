25 people injured as double-decker bus falls into gorge in UP

At least 25 people were injured after a double-decker bus fell into a 20-ft deep gorge at Ata-Bibiyapur here, police said on Saturday.

The bus was carrying 80 passengers, they said.

"The bus was heading to Delhi from Shahjahanpur when the accident took place Friday midnight. Twelve ambulances were sent to the spot to take the injured to hospitals," Dharmendra Kumar, SHO, CB Ganj Police Station said.

He said the accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to thick fog.

