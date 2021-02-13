Left Menu

25 people injured as double-decker bus falls into gorge in UP

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 25 people were injured after a double-decker bus fell into a 20-ft deep gorge at Ata-Bibiyapur here, police said on Saturday.

The bus was carrying 80 passengers, they said.

"The bus was heading to Delhi from Shahjahanpur when the accident took place Friday midnight. Twelve ambulances were sent to the spot to take the injured to hospitals," Dharmendra Kumar, SHO, CB Ganj Police Station said.

He said the accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to thick fog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

