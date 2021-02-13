Director general of BRO reviews rescue and relief works in Joshimath

Director General of Border Roads Organisation Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry on Saturday reviewed rescue and rehabilitation works in Uttarakhand's Joshimath which witnessed a massive flood following a glacial burst nearly a week back.

Multi-agency operations are continuing in the area to rescue over 30 people trapped inside a tunnel at the site of flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

An official release said Lt Chaudhry visited Joshimath sector to take stock of the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation works being carried out by the BRO.

The BRO has deployed various heavy earth-moving equipment like hydraulic excavators, dozers, wheel Loaders and other critical equipment as part of its rescue mission as well as to restore the roads damaged in the floods.

Officials said the BRO has deployed around 20 teams for rescue and rehabilitation works in Joshimath.

''After initial recce, BRO started work for re-establishing connectivity on all required fronts. The site was very challenging due to the steep cliff,'' the release said.

