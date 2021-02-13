Left Menu

Edelweiss Financial Services reports Rs 63cr loss in Q3

Sequentially, the loss widened from Rs 56.12 crore in quarter ended September 2020.The companys total income during Q3FY21 also fell to Rs 2,191.34 crore as against Rs 2,649.56 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing.The company said its fee income during the quarter at Rs 477 crore was back to the pre-Covid level and there is strong traction across wealth management, asset management and ARC asset reconstruction company.Customer assets grew by 17 per cent from a year ago at Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:16 IST
Edelweiss Financial Services reports Rs 63cr loss in Q3

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 63 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2020.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 35.32 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the loss widened from Rs 56.12 crore in quarter ended September 2020.

The company's total income during Q3FY21 also fell to Rs 2,191.34 crore as against Rs 2,649.56 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its fee income during the quarter at Rs 477 crore was back to the pre-Covid level and there is strong traction across wealth management, asset management and ARC (asset reconstruction company).

Customer assets grew by 17 per cent from a year ago at Rs 2.65 lakh crore. ''We had a calibrated approach on the book growth in our NBFCs which led to lower revenue from credit. All our other businesses continue to do well,'' Edelweiss said.

There were robust recoveries in asset reconstruction of Rs 2,200 crore in Q3FY21, even with IBC suspension, it said.

Edelweiss Group operates ten entities across NBFC, housing finance, wealth management, asset management, asset reconstruction, life insurance, general insurance and insurance broking.

''As the Indian economy enters a phase of strong economic growth, it presents exciting opportunities and headroom for growth for each of our businesses.

''FY21 has been a year of re-set. Throughout the year, including in Q3, we have focused on fortifying each of our businesses with growth capital...We are focusing on getting future ready for FY 22 and beyond,'' said Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Study sheds light on how coronavirus may hijack human cells

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate skips witnesses in Trump trial, moves toward vote

House Democrats began wrapping up their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Saturday after a chaotic morning in which they gave up a last-minute plan for witness testimony that could have significantly prolonged the trial and delayed a...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid by Ghosn's accused escape plotters to avoid extradition

The U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the extradition to Japan of an American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee that country while awaiting trial on financial misconduct...

Coronavirus - France reports 21,231 new cases over 24 hours

France reported 21,231 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, slightly up from 20,701 on Friday.The French health ministry reported 199 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, from 320 on Friday, taking the total to 81,647. The total number of...

Russia's Lavrov holds climate talks with U.S. envoy Kerry amid sanctions concerns

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed climate change with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Saturday, with the pair agreeing to cooperate further within the Arctic Council, the Russian foreign ministry said. The phone conversation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021