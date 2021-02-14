Left Menu

Non-life insurers direct premium rises by 6.7pc in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:06 IST
Non-life insurers direct premium rises by 6.7pc in Jan

Non-life insurance companies registered a 6.7 per cent increase in their gross direct premium collection in January at Rs 18,488.06 crore, according to the Irdai data.

All non-life insurance companies had underwritten direct premium of Rs 17,333.70 crore in the same month last year.

Among these, 25 general insurance companies witnessed 10.8 per cent increase in their collective premium in the first month of 2021 at Rs 16,247.24 crore as against Rs 14,663.40 crore in January 2020, according to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data.

Five pure-play or standalone private sector health insurers, however, posted a marginal decline of 1.34 per cent in their premium underwriting at Rs 1,510.20 crore during the month as compared to Rs 1,530.70 crore a year ago.

Notably, there were seven standalone private sector health insurers, however, with the takeover of Reliance Health Insurance portfolio by Reliance General Insurance and the merger of HDFC Ergo Health Insurance with HDFC Ergo General Insurance (wef November 2020), the count decreased to five.

On a cumulative basis, gross premium written by all the non-life insurers during April-January period of FY21 grew by 2.76 per cent to Rs 1,63,670.13 crore as against Rs 1,59,275.33 crore in year ago period.

For general insurers, the cumulative premium till January 2021 rose by 1.91 per cent to Rs 1,40,999.04 crore; stand-alone health insurers witnessed 8.04 per cent increase at Rs 12,108.73 crore.

The premium of two specialised PSU insurers grew by 8.77 per cent to Rs 10,562.36 crore in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Humidity from masks may help lessen severity of coronavirus infection, say scientists

Not only do facemasks help protect people from getting or spreading the novel coronavirus, but the humidity created inside masks also hydrate the respiratory tract and benefit the immune system, says a new study.According to the research, p...

HI names 25-member core probable group for senior women's national camp

Hockey India on Sunday announced its 25-member core probable group for the senior womens national coaching camp as part of the teams preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.After a two-week break following their Argentina tour, the core group a...

Omar claims he, his family put under house arrest

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed he and his family, including his father and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, have been put under house arrest by authorities.However, police said the movement of protec...

Dinesh Trivedi grossly misutilised floor of House for his 'devious' political ends: TMC Chief Whip in RS Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to Chairman.

Dinesh Trivedi grossly misutilised floor of House for his devious political ends TMC Chief Whip in RS Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to Chairman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021