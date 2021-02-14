Left Menu

Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 14:57 IST
Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi
The development will benefit over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from locations including Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur and Jalgaon among many other cities in Maharashtra. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce major Amazon on Sunday said sellers will be able to register on the Amazon.in the marketplace and manage their online business in Marathi, a move aimed at enhancing the sellers' experience on the platform.

The development will benefit over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from locations including Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur and Jalgaon among many other cities in Maharashtra.

This is a major step towards breaking the language barrier for lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local shops and retailers and help them benefit from e-commerce, a statement said.

The launch in Marathi is followed by the recently launched seller registrations and account management services in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil, which saw over 50,000 new Amazon sellers sign up on the Amazon.in the marketplace in a language of their convenience, it added.

''Language is a prominent barrier that Indian MSMEs face when they seek to leverage e-commerce to expand their business. As we move to enable more micro, small and medium enterprises to embrace e-commerce, we remain committed to strengthening our vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives,'' Amazon India Director- MSME and Selling Partner Experience Pranav Bhasin said.

He added that the launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in Marathi is in line with the company's aim to digitise 10 million MSMEs by 2025.

In December, Amazon India had said 1.5 lakh new sellers had joined its platform in 2020 and that over 70,000 Indian exporters in its global selling programme have crossed USD 2 billion in cumulative exports. Also, more than 10 lakh small and mid-size business (SMBs) including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors work with the company in the country.

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Senate acquits Donald Trump over Jan 6 Capitol violence

The US Senate has acquitted a defiant Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in just over a year, after the Democrats failed once again to muster enough votes to convict the former president on a charge of inciting the deadly insurrec...

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says these

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun MainBattle Tank MK-1A and launched various projects and laid thefoundation for several others in different sectors, includingRailways, in Tamil Nadu, describ...

United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet. The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars north pole, as well as Mars larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021