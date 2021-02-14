Left Menu

DPIIT's marathon webinar series focuses on promoting quality, productivity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:40 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIITs) initiative, Udyog Manthan, began on January 4 and will continue till March 2 this year. Image Credit: ANI

The commerce and industry ministry is organising as many as 45 sector-specific webinars to promote quality and productivity in the Indian industry.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's (DPIITs) initiative, Udyog Manthan, began on January 4 and will continue till March 2 this year.

The department has said the webinar series, comprising 45 sessions, is covering various major sectors in manufacturing and services including pharmaceuticals, textiles, toys, tourism, furniture, renewable energy, automobiles and set-top box.

Udyog Manthan is identifying challenges and opportunities; draw upon solutions and best practices, it added.

The exercise is enabling learning across industries and sectors for enhancing quality and productivity to promote 'Vocal for Local' and realising the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', it said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that the Udyog Manthan would be a harbinger of change in the way ''we work, in our mindset and will truly be remembered for the base that it will set for India to engage as a global player with high productivity and high quality''.

The exercise is being organised in association with the Quality Council of India, the National Productivity Council, and industry bodies.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Vandana Singh said Udyog Manthan is the first of its kind comprehensive brainstorming exercise led by industry and facilitated by the government to discuss quality and productivity issues across all major sectors of Indian industry.

''Industry is enthusiastically coming forward for helping formulating standards and capacity building for productivity and quality improvement,'' she told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

