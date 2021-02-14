Rly minister postpones inauguration of projects after DRM's death

Virtual inauguration of some projects of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in West Bengal on Sunday waspostponed owing to the demise of a senior officer.

After coming to know about the death of S K Saha,divisional railway manager (DRM) of Howrah Division, theminister expressed deep concern and as a mark of condolence,inauguration of the projects scheduled on February 14 and 15have been postponed, an official said.

Saha had died of multi-organ failure at a hospital here on Saturday.

Phase I of Sankrail freight terminal, a footoverbridge at Santragachi station and an executive lounge atvSealdah station were among the projects that were scheduled tobe virtually inaugurated by Goyal, he said.

