Left Menu

Snapchat crosses 60 mn users milestone in India, clocks over 150 pc growth in DAUs

We reached more than 60 million users in India in Q4 20, with strengthening growth throughout the year, and see our community engaging across all parts of Snapchat -- from chatting to Discover content, using our Camera and getting creative with Lens Studio, Murugesan said.He added that augmented reality AR is revolutionising how people communicate, are entertained, learn and experience the world....we see this evolution accelerating.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:46 IST
Snapchat crosses 60 mn users milestone in India, clocks over 150 pc growth in DAUs
Globally, Snapchat had 265 million daily active users in the December 2020 quarter. Over 5 billion 'snaps' were created daily on average by users on the platform. Image Credit: Flickr

With over 150 per cent growth in daily active users (DAUs), photo-messaging app Snapchat has seen its user base cross the 60 million mark in the country, a top company executive said.

Speaking to PTI, Snap Inc Managing Director (International Markets) Nana Murugesan said the company aims to continue building on the growth momentum across product development, partnerships and the augmented reality experience.

Snap is the parent company of Snapchat. The app allows users to share photos and videos with friends for a specific time period after which the content gets deleted. It offers filters and lenses, many of which are augmented reality-enabled.

Globally, Snapchat had 265 million daily active users in the December 2020 quarter. Over 5 billion 'snaps' were created daily on average by users on the platform.

''2020 was a really strong year for us and we are thrilled with the momentum we're seeing. We reached more than 60 million users in India in Q4 20, with strengthening growth throughout the year, and see our community engagement across all parts of Snapchat -- from chatting to Discover content, using our Camera and getting creative with Lens Studio,'' Murugesan said.

He added that augmented reality (AR) is revolutionising how people communicate, are entertained, learn and experience the world.

''...we see this evolution accelerating. For example, our community played with Diwali-themed Lenses more than 500 million times. This year, we're excited to keep on building on the variety of experiences available on Snapchat for people in India. From exclusive content to games, product development, partnerships and of course AR, we have lots in store,'' he said.

Murugesan noted that the company is focussed on making Snapchat feel local to its user community in India.

Snap's team in India focuses on developing culturally relevant products, community engagement and partnerships.

Citing examples of engagement in the country, Snap said more than 70 million people had watched Shows in India in 2020, while Diwali-themed Lenses were used more than 500 million times -- more than eight times the engagement of Diwali Lenses in the previous year.

Indian creators are also active in developing lenses and over 6,000 AR experiences had been developed in November 2020. The 'Smoke Flare Lens' by OLC Vivek Thakur went viral in India and across Southeast Asia, garnering billions of views on Snapchat.

Snap is also closely engaging with brand partners for driving engagement on the platform.

OnePlus had created Lenses for Diwali, and their Lenses garnered over 80 million impressions and reached over 14 million Snapchatters in India, Snap said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alpine skiing-Austria's Kriechmayr wins men's downhill for golden double

Austrias Vincent Kriechmayr won Sundays showcase mens downhill by the slimmest of margins at the Alpine skiing world championships to complete a rare speed double on Italian snow. The 29-year-old, who won the mens super-G on Thursday, beat ...

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, India's ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi.

Tourism sector in India has grown well during last five years. In the World Tourism Index, Indias ranking has jumped from 65th to 34th, says PM Modi at a function in Kochi....

Kosovo votes for new parliament amid pandemic

Kosovos voters defied freezing weather to take part in an early parliamentary election Sunday to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.Some 1.8 million eli...

Soccer-Bayern sign Leipzig defender Upamecano

Bayern Munich has signed defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig with the French centre back set to join the European champions in July before the 2021-22 season, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. Upamecano, 22, agreed to sign a five-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021