Eminent Maithili poet Ramlochan Thakur missing for 3 days

Renowned Maithili poet RamlochanThakur has gone missing from his residence in the northernpart of the city for the last three days, police said onSunday.

Thakur (72), who is suffering from Alzheimer's diseasefor a couple of years, went out of his residence in Italgachaarea on Friday morning, family members claimed.

After failing to trace him, his family lodged acomplaint with the police, they said.

''We are trying to spot him. Because he has speechdifficulty due to his medical condition, it is difficult tolocate him. We have also notified nearby police stations,'' asenior officer of Dumdum police station told PTI.

Alzheimer's is a progressive brain disease that causesa slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills.

Thakur is well known for translating many Bengalibooks into Maithili.

The septuagenarian has also edited important journals,'Mithila Darshan' being the most recent.

