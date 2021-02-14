Left Menu

Man's amputated hand rejoined in challenging surgery at Delhi hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:16 IST
Man's amputated hand rejoined in challenging surgery at Delhi hospital

Doctors at a leading private hospital here have rejoined the amputated hand of a man after he suffered an accident at a factory in Prahaladpur industrial area in Delhi, hospital authorities said on Sunday.

The 36-year-old man, Inderpal, was working at the factory in Badli area on January 21, when around 2 PM suddenly a heavy object from the machine fell on his hand and his left forearm got crushed and amputated, they said.

He was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

''Patient suffered severe pain, loss of blood and went into shock. His employer, being a good samaritan, did not hesitate in taking the patient immediately to the hospital. Further, he showed presence of mind and collected the amputated hand, well preserved in ice. By 4 pm, two hours after the accident, Inderpal was in the emergency ward,'' the hospital said in a statement.

According to Anubhav Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, at the facility, ''Though the patient reached us well within the golden time period (usually 3-4 hours over ice in forearm level injury), it was challenging as the forearm at the time of amputation had got badly pulled and crushed''.

This led to multiple-level injuries to various structures (bone, muscles, nerves and vessels), necessitating a holistic approach requiring extensive shortening and graft usage from different parts of the body, he said.

''As time was the essence, we decided to take the patient immediately for a surgery without waiting for COVID-19 test result, which came negative later,'' the hospital said.

Due to the severity of the injury, it took over six hours to perform the implantation of the forearm using micro-vascular technique, it said.

At present, the patient's hand has been successfully salvaged and he hopes to have a good hand functional recovery, doctors said.

Gupta added that with the latest surgical techniques it is now possible to rejoin even the worst amputated limbs if they are brought in time and well preserved in ice. It is important to understand that the amputated part should not be in direct contact of ice. It should be kept in a clean polythene over ice, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York police question person of interest in deadly subway knife attacks

New York City police were questioning a person of interest in the spate of subway stabbing attacks that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday. A person of interest is being questioned at this time in connection with the subway st...

Rwanda says begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Rwanda said on Sunday it has commenced COVID-19 vaccinations with limited supplies of vaccines acquired through unnamed international partners and said the programme had started with frontline healthcare workers. The central African country...

Rescuers pull out 6 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 51

Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 13 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district...

UK records 258 new COVID deaths, 10,972 more infections

Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed on Sunday.The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021