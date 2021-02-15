Left Menu

ADB appoints Shanny Campbell as new director for Tajikistan

Ms Campbell will lead ADB’s operations in Tajikistan and supervise the formulation and implementation of ADB’s country partnership strategy in support of the national development goals and reforms.

ADB | Dushanbe | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:07 IST
“I am excited to start my new assignment as ADB’s Country Director in Tajikistan,” said Ms Campbell. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Shanny Campbell as its new Country Director for Tajikistan. She assumes office today.

"I am excited to start my new assignment as ADB's Country Director in Tajikistan," said Ms Campbell. "I look forward to working closely with the government and all development partners to continue supporting the country's COVID-19 recovery, overall economic growth, and the improvement of living conditions and the business environment through our investment projects, technical assistance, and knowledge work."

Ms Campbell, a national of New Zealand and the United Kingdom joined ADB in 2010 from the private sector. She has 26 years of experience in 26 countries, in the transport, energy, agriculture and water resources, and finance sectors. Prior to this appointment, she held the positions of ADB Principal Transport Specialist, Deputy Country Director for Afghanistan, and others. She holds Master of Development and Bachelor of Science degrees from the Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

Ms Campbell replaces the outgoing Country Director for Tajikistan Pradeep Srivastava, who held the role from 2017 to December 2020.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. Over 23 years, ADB has become the largest multilateral development partner for Tajikistan by supporting a diverse range of sectors—from strategic road and energy infrastructure to food security and social services for a total of around $2.2 billion of assistance.

