Left Menu

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost

BSE & NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) Blocks (Fly Ash Bricks).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:56 IST
Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost
Narayan Saboo, Chairman, Bigbloc Construction. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE & NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) Blocks (Fly Ash Bricks). Earlier, the company had informed BSE that it has successfully completed its expansion before schedule with the plant of its subsidiary - M/s Starbigbloc Building Material Private Limited expanded production capacity by 25 per cent. Plant is running at full capacity utilization. The company is expected to announce major business proposals and plans. It is to be noted here that Big Bloc would announce major Expansion and Acquisition Plans as per market Reports.

Earlier, Promoters of Bigbloc Construction had raised shareholding through creeping acquisition and are still looking at increasing the shareholding through open market and bourses have been informed duly about their intentions. This shows the confidence of the promoters in the company. Bigbloc has a state-of-art, ultramodern, environment friendly manufacturing facilities at Gujarat, using fly ash as raw material, since they not only consume less energy in manufacturing but also, help to save the recurring cost of electricity and also earn Carbon Credits.

AAC Blocks are high quality building material that offer unique combination of strength, low weight, thermal insulation, sound absorption, unsurpassed fire resistance ability as compared to bricks due whereby saving Structural Cost. The market share of AAC is only 6 per cent as against 90 per cent share of conventional Bricks which are banned in several markets. With this shift to AAC by leading construction companies, share of AAC is poised for upward move substantially. Bigbloc has got reputed clients like Lodha, HDIL, Kanakia, Raheja, Regency Nirman, Mahindra, LARSEN & TOUBRO, SHAPOORJI PALLONJI, etc.

The funds allocated for infrastructure development and Heath care were the biggest highlights of Budget 2021. The decision is in line with the biggest hurdles India currently faces with the COVID-19 pandemic and growth. Infrastructure was biggest focus point of the Union Budget 2021-22. Stressing on the need to focus on local manufacturing for India's USD 5 trillion economy dream, Sitharaman said that the government had already announced a production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for 13 sectors.

With the Government having high focus on Infrastructure Development and Housing for All, the demand for AAC Blocks would increase multi-fold whereby turnover and profitability could go up substantially. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Disha Ravi’s arrest: Whoever harbours seed of anti-nationalism, that has to be destroyed, says Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their mind, that has to be completely destroyed, two days after climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for being allegedly involved in sharing...

Associated Alcohols and Breweries posts 58 pc hike in profit at Rs 25 cr

Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd has reported 58 per cent hike in its profit after tax of Rs 25 crore for the quarter ended December. In Q3 FY20, it had reported profit after tax of Rs 16 crore. Operational income went up by 11 per cen...

One-off wealth tax might help fix COVID hit to UK budget -lawmaker

A one-off wealth tax might be a way for British finance minister Rishi Sunak to plug the huge hole in the countrys public finances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an influential lawmaker said on Monday.Mel Stride, chair of parliaments Trea...

Toolkit document case: Nikita Jacob moves HC for transit bail

Advocate Nikita Jacob, a suspectin a case registered by Delhi police in connection with thetoolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over theongoing farmers protest, on Monday approached the Bombay HighCourt seeking transit anticipa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021