Left Menu

Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:03 IST
Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Karnataka government on Mondayasked people possessing Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards,despite being ineligible on account of owning either a twowheeeler, TV, fridge or over five acres of land, to surrenderthem before March 31 or face legal action.

''There are parameters for possessing a BPL card. Theyshould not have more than five acres of land, motorcycle, TVor fridge.

Those who don't qualify on these parameters should returnthe cards or else we will do it,'' Food and Civil SuppliesMinister Umesh Katti said at a press conference in Belagavi.

He said anyone earning more than Rs 1.20 lakh annuallyshould not use BPL cards and has to return it before March 31.

Congress flayed the remarks and party workers stagedprotests in front of various ration shops in Bengaluru.

Party workers also protested in Dharwad, Mysuru andTumakuru, a Congress leader said.

Congress MLA U T Khader said the issue had come up beforehim when he was the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in theSiddaramaiah government and he had decided not to relax thenorms as many poor people would be affected.

He opined that when there are offers like interest freeloans to purchase all these items, it was obvious that peoplewould buy it.

The government is 'anti-poor', he charged and asked themto focus on identifying more beneficiaries instead of'snatching away' their BPL cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address NASSCOM event on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum NTLF on Wednesday via video conferencing. The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19 and it is the flagship event of the National ...

SRL Diagnostics inks pact with Mayo Clinic Laboratories

New Delhi, Feb 15 PTI SRL Diagnostics on Monday said it has signed an agreement with the US-based Mayo Clinic Laboratories to further collaborate on research, training, co-hosting seminars, conferences and symposia around esoteric tests.As ...

France calls to step up EU independence on electronic components

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Monday for a new plan on electronic components to reduce European dependence on Asian suppliers in the domain this year.Le Maire told reporters such dependence was unacceptable and was making...

Govt should have given relief of Rs 12-14 on petrol, diesel, says former Petroleum Secretary

As the fuel prices continued its upward spiral, SC Mishra, former Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the economic situation has improved since 2020 and the central government should have given a relief of Rs 12 per litre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021