Left Menu

KPMG's South Africa arm to stop offering "non-audit-related services"

Global auditor KPMG's South Africa arm will no longer offer "non-audit-related services" to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to restore trust in its operations there.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:32 IST
KPMG's South Africa arm to stop offering "non-audit-related services"
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Global auditor KPMG's South Africa arm will no longer offer "non-audit-related services" to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to restore trust in its operations there. KPMG has since 2017 faced criticism over work it did for a company owned by the Gupta family, who have faced accusations of using their links to former President Jacob Zuma to unduly influence government decisions and the awarding of tenders, and over the collapse of small lender VBS Mutual Bank.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing. A number of firms, including Barclays Africa and Sibanye-Stillwater, and the national government have stopped using KPMG.

KPMG said in a statement the decision applied to its audit clients listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and that it volunteered to stop offering non-audit-related services to prevent perceptions of conflicts of interest. Non-audit-related services include consulting, business analysis, and legal or expert services unrelated to the audit.

"While this is an area that is typically already very well managed by audit committees, the objective of such a move is to help restore trust in the profession, as it removes any perception of conflicts of interest with our audit work for listed entities," said KPMG chief executive Ignatius Sehoole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the lockdown this week as Britain reached 15 million vaccinations. Meanwhile, South Korea scaled back initial vaccination targets and restricted the use...

Mamata slams BJP; says, 'Centre will reduce fuel price before elections'

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government over the rising fuel price, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Centre will reduce the prices only for few days ahead of elections. They BJP are increa...

Dr Batra's Launches Derma Heal

Indias first combined homeopathy and light therapy treatment for skin ailments In an effort to provide preventive and effective healthcare solutions to every patient, Dr Batras has revolutionized the future of homeopathy through scientific...

Early Childhood Development services called to apply for relief funding

The Department of Social Development has reiterated its call to Early Childhood Development ECD services to apply for relief funding that is being made available through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package.The funding has been made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021