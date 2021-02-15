Left Menu

Microlender Arohan files IPO papers, plans to raise Rs 1,750-

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:01 IST
Microlender Arohan files IPO papers, plans to raise Rs 1,750-
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leading microfinance companyArohan Financial Services Ltd has filed papers with thecapital market regulator SEBI for an initial public offering(IPO) and is planning to raise Rs 1,750-1,800 crore, sourcessaid on Monday.

The public offer comprises the raising of fund via afresh issuance of shares, amounting to Rs 850 crore and anOFS (offer for sale) of 27,055,893 equity shares by a sectionof the existing investors, they said.

Promoted by Aavishkaar Group, the company may decideto undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 150 crore subject toconsultation of the merchant bankers.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus filedwith the regulator, the company may decide to undertake a preIPO placement of Rs 150 crore subject to consultation of themerchant bankers.

A portion reserved for qualified institutional buyerswill be up to 50 per cent of the offer, while up to 15 percent will be kept for non-institutional investors and up to 35per cent for retail investors.

The portion reserved for eligible employees will be upto five per cent of the offer.

''The net proceeds from the fresh issue will beutilised for augmenting the company's capital base to meet itsfuture requirements, which is expected to be deployed inFY22,'' the microfinance firm said.

The Kolkata-based company, which commenced itsoperations in 2006, claimed that it has served approximately2.21 million borrowers across 17 states and stands as thelargest NBFC-MFI in eastern India as per gross loan portfolio.

The microfinance business of the company is beingoperated through 710 branches across 11 states and the MSMElending covers eight states through its 10 branches.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, ICICI SecuritiesLtd, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) PrivateLtd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the Book Running LeadManagers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the lockdown this week as Britain reached 15 million vaccinations. Meanwhile, South Korea scaled back initial vaccination targets and restricted the use...

Mamata slams BJP; says, 'Centre will reduce fuel price before elections'

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government over the rising fuel price, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Centre will reduce the prices only for few days ahead of elections. They BJP are increa...

Dr Batra's Launches Derma Heal

Indias first combined homeopathy and light therapy treatment for skin ailments In an effort to provide preventive and effective healthcare solutions to every patient, Dr Batras has revolutionized the future of homeopathy through scientific...

Early Childhood Development services called to apply for relief funding

The Department of Social Development has reiterated its call to Early Childhood Development ECD services to apply for relief funding that is being made available through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package.The funding has been made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021