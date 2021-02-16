Left Menu

European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:42 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares hovered near one-year highs on Tuesday as investors held out for a bumper U.S. stimulus package to drive global economic growth, while Glencore led a rally among mining stocks following an upbeat trading update.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% by 0802 GMT, after jumping 1.3% in the previous session to its highest level since February 2020. The index is about 14% below its all-time high. Glencore jumped 3.3% after reinstating its dividend, while BHP Group rose 0.3% as the world's largest listed miner posted its best first-half profit in seven years and declared a record interim dividend.

The European mining index jumped 1.5% to its highest level since July 2011. Investor focus will shift to a flash reading of the euro zone's fourth-quarter GDP estimate later in the day, with Reuters economists expecting the economy to have contracted 5.1% year-on-year.

