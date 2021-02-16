Left Menu

Dr Vishakha Shivdasani launches e-book on 'Re-engineering Health and Immunity in Context of COVID'

The year 2020 will for long be recalled as a year of the pandemic which put our lives on hold on all fronts. While we all hope that the pandemic is over, we also wish to know how we can now empower ourselves to effectively deal with the deadly COVID-19 virus if attacked by it or any of its new variants and also the complications which many develop even after 'surviving' the virus. Who better than the renowned Dr Vishakha Shivdasani (popularly known as Doctor Vee) to tell us about it.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:07 IST
Dr Vishakha Shivdasani launches e-book on 'Re-engineering Health and Immunity in Context of COVID'
Doctor Vishakha Shivdasani. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The year 2020 will for long be recalled as a year of the pandemic which put our lives on hold on all fronts. While we all hope that the pandemic is over, we also wish to know how we can now empower ourselves to effectively deal with the deadly COVID-19 virus if attacked by it or any of its new variants and also the complications which many develop even after 'surviving' the virus. Who better than the renowned Dr Vishakha Shivdasani (popularly known as Doctor Vee) to tell us about it. Dr Vishakha's e-book 'COVID and Post-COVID Recovery: Dr Vee's six point plan' provides an effective and a practical guide not only to achieve the above but also tips on how to prepare your body for ensuring the greater effectiveness of the vaccine.

"Having been a medical practitioner for more than 20 years, with a focus on reversing lifestyle diseases, I have used similar principles to treat COVID-19 with great success. I am confident that this book will help people heal from COVID-19 and its related complications both in the short and long term," she said, giving the gist of what the book is about. Dr Vishakha Shivdasani is a medical doctor and award-winning nutritionist. She has treated many patients worldwide for weight management and for reversing chronic diseases like diabetes, heart problems, PCOS by combining lifestyle changes with medicine.

Dr. Shivdasani has been the Vice-President of South Mumbai's Medical Association of Doctors. She is a recipient of Vogue's "Nutritionist of the Year" award and has been named by the magazine as a top Wellness Influencer of India. She also delivers talks and conducts workshops for corporate managements on health, nutrition, and wellness. This book will definitely assist people to recover faster from COVID and also help those who have come out of it as well. The book is available on Amazon, Kindle app and other online sites like Kobo.

Dr. Vee can be contacted on vishakhashivdasani@gmail.com or on her Instagram handle @doctorvee. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new fatality in 17 states and UTs; No fresh COVID-19 case in 6 of them in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Feb 16 PTI As many as 17 states and UTs have reported no COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, while six of them have recorded no new case during the period, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.The recoveries have surged to ...

Fourteen states/UTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers: Govt.

Fourteen statesUTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers Govt....

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

A tornado ripped through North Carolinas Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of destruction, authorities said. The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Japan to start inoculation driveJapan will begin its COVID-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday, starting with 40,000 medical workers, Japans vaccination programme chief Taro Kono sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021