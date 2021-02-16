Left Menu

Crisil upgrades long-term debt rating of Muthoot Finance to AA positive

Crisil Ratings has upgraded its ratings on long-term debt facilities of Muthoot Finance to AA positive with a stable outlook from AA.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:46 IST
Crisil upgrades long-term debt rating of Muthoot Finance to AA positive
The rating upgrade will enable the company to raise more long-term debt funds. Image Credit: ANI

Crisil Ratings has upgraded its ratings on long-term debt facilities of Muthoot Finance to AA positive with a stable outlook from AA. The upgrade is driven by Muthoot Finance's demonstrated ability to profitably scale up its core gold loan business while maintaining its strong financial risk profile.

The rating rationale said established track record and brand name in gold financing industry, strong capitalisation and profitability among the best in industry which is expected to remain healthy are the strengths of Muthoot Finance. The change from AA to AA positive signifies reaching the highest standing in the category and the rating is just one level below AAA rating, which is the highest rating for long term debt instruments.

Muthoot Finance said the rating upgrade will enable it to raise more long-term debt funds as well as attract a wider set of investors. Moreover, the company will be able to raise funds at much more competitive rates. "This upgrade can further attract investments from retail investors in the public issue of non-convertible debentures in which company has a track record of 24 issuances raising Rs 17,392 crore cumulatively."

In FY20, the country's largest gold financing company in terms of loan portfolio had reported 53 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 3,018 crore. "With this rating upgrade, Muthoot Finance has become one of the few non-banking finance companies which achieved this rating level on a standalone basis without any parental support factored in," said Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch coronavirus curfew shot down by court in blow to government

The Dutch governments coronavirus policy was dealt a serious blow on Tuesday when a court ordered it to scrap a controversial night-time curfew meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.The court in The Hague said the measure lacked proper lega...

NTPC starts disbursing compensation for deceased workers at Tapovan project

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has started disbursal of compensation to families of workers at its Tapovan project who lost their lives due to the flash flood in Uttarakhand earlier this month. The first cheque of Rs 20 lakh ...

DreamHost vs Bluehost: Which web host is the best?

Finding the right web host for your business site can be challenging as hundreds of companies offer similar services but with different approaches, packages and prices.There is no denying that BlueHost and Dreamhost are the two famous and r...

Tennis-Halep looking to be a little less negative after Melbourne exit

Simona Halep said she would leave the Australian Open with her head held high despite a quarter-final exit but was a little frustrated at her negativity on court during the tournament.The Romanian world number two went out in straight sets ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021