Left Menu

Congo averts recession in 2020 thanks to mining sector strength

(Adds interest rate decision) GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 16 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo's economy averted an expected pandemic-induced recession in 2020 to grow 0.8% on the back of strong mining activity, a central bank official said on Tuesday. Growth is expected to rise to 3.2% this year, the official, Plante Kibadhi, said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:33 IST
Congo averts recession in 2020 thanks to mining sector strength

(Adds interest rate decision) GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 16 (Reuters) - D emocratic Republic of Congo's economy averted an expected pandemic-induced recession in 2020 to grow 0.8% on the back of strong mining activity, a central bank official said on Tuesday.

Growth is expected to rise to 3.2% this year, the official, Plante Kibadhi, said in a tweet. The International Monetary Fund projected last April that Congo's economy would contract by 2.2% in 2020 because of a fall in prices for key exports like copper and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The price of copper, of which Congo is Africa's biggest producer, has rallied by 93% since last March. It briefly touched its highest point since 2012 on Tuesday, driven by optimism over Chinese demand and the global economic recovery. The central bank on Tuesday maintained its benchmark interest rate at 18.5% to continue its "cautious monetary policy in a context of pressure on public spending," according to a presentation by Kibadhi.

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin rose above 50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on rally fuelled by signs that the worlds biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.Bitcoin hit a new high of 50,000, and was last up 3.9 at...

Germany rejects French request to supply troops for combat missions in Sahel

Germany will not send troops into additional military missions in the Sahel region, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday, rejecting French requests for a German engagement in combat operations against Islamist militants.Germany is pa...

India detects South African, Brazilian COVID variants

India has detected both the South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants and people returning from those countries may be tested more aggressively, health officials said on Tuesday.The South African variant was detected in four people l...

Dutch coronavirus curfew shot down by court in blow to government

The Dutch governments coronavirus policy was dealt a serious blow on Tuesday when a court ordered it to scrap a controversial night-time curfew meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.The court in The Hague said the measure lacked proper lega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021