Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours:DCM24 BIZ-FM-RBISitharaman addresses RBI board, explains priorities of govtNew Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday explained the government's priorities to the Reserve Bank of India's central board during their first meeting after presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22.

DCM15 BIZ-EPFO-INTERESTEPFO likely to declare rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21 on March 4New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to announce the rate of interest on provident fund deposits for financial year 2020-21, on March 4, when its Central Board of Trustees will meet at Srinagar.

DCM8 BIZ-BANK-PRIVATISATIONGovt to bring amendments to two Acts to enable privatisation of PSU banksNew Delhi: To facilitate privatisation of public sector banks, the government is likely to bring amendments to two legislations later this year.

DCM7 BIZ-PETROL-PRICEPetrol at Rs 99.87 in Rajasthan; LPG, ATF prices upNew Delhi: Petrol price on Tuesday soared to Rs 99.87 per litre in Rajasthan - the highest level India has ever seen - as fuel prices were hiked for the eighth day in a row.

DCM16 BIZ-KOO-CHINAChinese investor in Koo's parent firm on way outNew Delhi: The Chinese investor in the parent firm of Koo, India's answer to Twitter, is on its way out after other investors have pledged to buy out its 9 per cent stake, Koo's co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.

DEL53 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee settles flat at 72.69 against US dollarMumbai: The Indian rupee settled just 1 paisa lower at 72.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday as importers' greenback purchases offset the impact of a weak dollar overseas.

DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex, Nifty end marginally lower; PowerGrid rallies 6 pcMumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a mixed trend in global markets.

DEL30 BIZ-GOLD-PRICEGold declines marginally; silver gains Rs 95New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital declined marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 46,900 per 10 gram on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM51 BIZ-TELECOM-OTTTelcos ask govt to defer net neutrality rules or bring internet calling apps under licenceNew Delhi: Industry body COAI has urged the government to bring over-the-top (OTT) service providers like WhatsApp, Google Duo etc under licensing regime and defer net neutrality rules on telecom operators till the time 'same service same rules' are applied on the apps.

DCM5 BIZ-SAT-BIYANISAT stays SEBI's order banning Kishore Biyani, other Future promoters from marketsNew Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed the order passed by market regulator SEBI, that had put a one-year ban on Future Retail Chairperson Kishore Biyani and some other promoters from the securities market.

DCM35 BIZ-PRIVATISATION-SECURITY Bidders for govt's stake in CPSEs to submit beneficial ownership details for security clearance New Delhi: Foreign and Indian bidders interested in buying government stake in state-owned firms such as BPCL, Air India and BEML, will have to disclose details of the ultimate beneficial owners to get a security clearance.

