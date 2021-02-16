Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:37 IST
Business briefs

Homegrown short video platform Bolo Indya on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Dance With Madhuri -- a dance initiative backed by actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

The initiative aims to enable users in the remotest parts of the country to learn various dance forms from the world's best dance teachers.

''With this strategic partnership, Bolo Indya users across Bharat will get a chance to learn dance in a personalised manner online from some of the finest choreographers and dance gurus including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Remo D'souza, and Terence Lewis amongst others via Bolo Meets,'' a statement said.

Bolo Indya users will also get access to the latest videos by Madhuri Dixit-Nene to drive interesting conversations and fun-based learning, it added.

This collaboration will help people residing in regional markets to get easy and cost-effective access to learning with an exciting opportunity to acquire creative skills from the celebrated actress. Bolo Indya app will also have an official page of Dance With Madhuri academy and along with dance, the collaboration will provide a large catalog of over 100 exciting dance videos to Bolo Indya users that will be uploaded from the official handle of the academy regularly. Launched in May 2019, Bolo Indya is a creator economy focused short video platform and has over 68 lakh monthly active users with over 28 lakhs creators creating close to 20 lakhs videos daily. ****CARS24 appoints former CEAT executive Kunal Mundra as CEO for cars vertical * CARS24, an online platform for pre-owned vehicles, on Tuesday said it has appointed Kunal Mundra as CEO of its cars vertical in India.

In this newly created role, Mundra will be responsible for the company's car business in India, while closely working with the co-founders to device expansion strategy, a statement said.

''In his new role, Kunal will help futureproof the brand as we continue to grow and revolutionise the way Indians buy or sell pre-owned vehicles. In this hyper growth stage, it has become imperative for us to invest in building strong leadership teams,'' CARS24 India co-founder and CEO Vikram Chopra said.

He added that Mundra's experience across various sectors will go a long way in strengthening CARS24's four-wheeler vertical.

Mundra was the CEO and Founder of CEAT Specialty Tyres for 5 years, and a member of ExCom for CEAT Tyres. He has alos served as Executive Vice President at Bain Capital Private Equity.

****TagHive collaborates to bring Class Saathi to 200 govt schools across Varanasi district* Edtech startup TagHive on Tuesday said it has received the official letter from the School Education Department of Uttar Pradesh to bring its flagship product, Class Saathi on board in 200 government schools in Varanasi. The decision was taken after pilot test in around 34 schools with 60 teachers and 1,500 students in early 2019, a statement said.

Class Saathi's AI powered clicker-based solution model along with its app, brings digital learning to children even in the most under-resourced schools without the need for additional infrastructure like internet or electricity. TagHive's aim is to reach over 5,000 schools in India by the end of 2021 and it is in talks with the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogans government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq.In a fierce parl...

Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel COVID-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer, a tourism ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday. We support the vac...

Lawyers give EU agency notice over Greece migrant pushbacks

Human rights lawyers have called on Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, to immediately stop its activities in the Aegean Sea and formally accused the agency of violating the rights of migrants to seek asylum, as well as oth...

U'khand CM orders probe into issuance of fake golden cards under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asked the Dehradun district magistrate to look into complaints of issuance of fake golden cards to some people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme at a special camp held at the Doiwal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021