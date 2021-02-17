Left Menu

Colombia's Amazonas governor threatens to secede over national pandemic response

"Today we've taken the decision we won't put up with it any longer and to look for which country we belong in, whether that's Brazil or Peru," said Galindo, demanding the national government reopen the airport by March 2. A representative for the president's office and the interior ministry did not immediately return a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 03:52 IST
Colombia's Amazonas governor threatens to secede over national pandemic response

The governor of Colombia's Amazonas province made an impassioned plea on Tuesday for national assistance amid the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the province would break away if help does not come.

Amazonas, which borders Peru and Brazil, is one of Colombia's most remote areas. Dozens of autonomous indigenous tribes live in the region's reserves that overlap with national parks, which are a hub for nature tourism. The government suspended domestic passenger flights to and from Leticia, Amazonas' capital, at the end of January over concerns about the spread of the Brazilian strain of coronavirus.

In a video shared by local media, Amazonas governor Jesus Galindo said the province will not put up with further isolation from the rest of Colombia and will secede if need be. "How is it that we don't exist to the world right now, that they have closed our only link which is the Vasquez Cobo airport in Leticia, that they would abandon these Colombians, that they would treat us like the country's lepers," Galindo said from behind a surgical mask.

The governor accused the national government of failing to include Amazonas in its vaccination plan, adding 80% of businesses around Leticia have gone under. "Today we've taken the decision we won't put up with it any longer and to look for which country we belong in, whether that's Brazil or Peru," said Galindo, demanding the national government reopen the airport by March 2.

A representative for the president's office and the interior ministry did not immediately return a request for comment. Amazonas, which has a population of around 66,000 people, has reported more than 4,400 coronavirus infections so far.

Colombia received its first batch of 50,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, but Amazonas is so far set to receive just 54 doses, according to a government schedule. Governors and mayors will be essential for the success of vaccinations, President Ivan Duque said earlier on Tuesday during a virtual meeting about inoculations.

"This is a country-wide process," Duque said. "There are no individual triumphs here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-We needed the win against Leipzig, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpools 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Juergen Klopp said after his team snapped their three-game losing run. It was the game we wanted, the ...

Soccer-Majestic Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1

Paris St Germains Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick as his side overcame the absence of Neymar to thrash Barcelona 4-1 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday to move within full view of the quarter-finals.Lionel...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar military promises new election; Suu Kyi faces additional charge

Myanmars military junta promised on Tuesday that there would be an election and it would hand over power as police filed an additional charge against toppled former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.It also defended its Feb. 1 seizure of power, denyi...

Tennis-Australian Open tickets on sale with end of lockdown expected

Tickets for the last four days of the Australian Open were available for purchase on Wednesday ahead of the expected lifting of Victoria states snap coronavirus lockdown. Crowds were shut out of the Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021