Left Menu

World Bank approves IDA grant to improve food security in drought-hit Afghan

The project will complement regular humanitarian relief efforts and provide unconditional cash support and cash-for-work benefits to about 2.2 million Afghans in the 78 districts most affected by food insecurity and drought. 

World Bank | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:14 IST
World Bank approves IDA grant to improve food security in drought-hit Afghan
Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to intense and recurring droughts, which further undermine its growth and stability.  Image Credit: Pixabay

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a grant from the International Development Association (IDA) of $97.50 million to provide regular and predictable cash support to Afghans affected by droughts and COVID-19 and improve food and nutrition security. The grant will also help build Afghanistan's drought early warning and response systems.

The grant will help finance the Drought Early Warning, Early Finance, and Early Action Project (ENETAWF). The project will complement regular humanitarian relief efforts and provide unconditional cash support and cash-for-work benefits to about 2.2 million Afghans in the 78 districts most affected by food insecurity and drought. The project will provide regular targeted financial assistance to households to build resilience and scale-up support across the country before and during droughts. It will also support the Government of Afghanistan to deliver critical weather, water, and climate information services, disseminate early warnings, and strengthen disaster preparedness within communities.

The IDA grant complements grants of $115 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, a multi-donor trust fund managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors, plus $8 million from the Global Risk Financing Facility, and $2 million from the program for Asia Resilience to Climate Change Multi-donor Trust Fund.

"Afghanistan is one of the countries most affected and vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters, and its weak response system has further contributed to this vulnerability," said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan. "This new financial assistance will help the Government of Afghanistan lessen drought impacts that have displaced millions of Afghans and pushed them into poverty. The project's support for Afghan rural households will contribute to overall poverty reduction and economic recovery."

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to intense and recurring droughts, which further undermine its growth and stability. Natural disasters have spurred displacement, poverty, and food insecurity among rural Afghans, which the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated. Rural households, dependent on subsistence agriculture in drought-prone, rainfed areas, are especially vulnerable to food and nutrition insecurity.

The project will be implemented by the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, under which the National Emergency Operations Center in the disaster management agency will be strengthened. In addition, a Disaster Risk Management Resource Center will be established at the ministry.

In line with the World Bank Group's institutional strategy on Fragility, Conflict, and Violence, the investments outlined in this project will seek to mitigate drivers of fragility by addressing some of its root causes and it will seek to strengthen the institutions necessary to transition the country out of fragility.

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives Dow to new peak

The Dow hit an all-time high on Tuesday, while the SP 500 and the Nasdaq retreated slightly from record levels, as investors bet on more fiscal aid to lift the worlds biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.Sectors poised to benefit...

Science News Roundup: Want to be an astronaut? Europe is recruiting for the first time in 11 years; NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Want to be an astronaut Europe is recruiting for the first time in 11 yearsEurope is to recruit new astronauts for the first time in 11 years as leading space-faring nations set their si...

UN gets airlines to deliver COVID-19 vaccines as a priority

The United Nations childrens agency launched an initiative Tuesday to get airlines to give priority to delivering coronavirus vaccines, medicine and other critical supplies to respond to the global pandemic.UNICEF said more than 15 airlines...

Tennis-Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis

Jennifer Brady battled through her frustrations to overhaul friend and United States team mate Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-2 6-1 and reach her maiden Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday. Brady was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021